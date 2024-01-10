Hangout Festival is set to return to Gulf Shores, Alabama this spring. Entering its 13th iteration, Hangout Festival encapsulates good vibes and an eclectic blend of music.

Taking place over the course of three days (May 17 to 19), this year’s hangout is offering a mix of hip-hop, rock, R&B, and pop performers. Headlining this year’s Hangout are Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, The Chainsmokers, Cafe The Elephant, Reneé Rapp, Dominic Fike, and Jessie Murph.

Also on the bill are Alison Wonderland, Doechii, Nelly, Sexyy Red, Chappell Roan, and more.

In addition to music, attendees can look forward to all sorts of beach activities, including swimming, sand volleyball, dancing at an onsite club, and more.

“Beyond the music, a weekend spent at Hangout offers the most perfectly-timed and carefree antidote to winter where adulting takes a back seat to picturesque sunsets and leisurely days spent with toes in the sand,” reads a statement accompanying the announcement. “Imagine posting up at Hammock Beach, playing beach volleyball or sliding down a slip-and-slide at Camp Hangout, catching heartfelt vows at the Beach Wedding Chapel, then popping into a beach dance club with direct swimming access in the refreshing Gulf of Mexico, all between sets and before retiring to your condo, beach house, or nearby hotel.”

Pre-sale for Hangout Festival 2024 begins Friday, January 12 at 11 a.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets here.

You can see the full lineup below.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.