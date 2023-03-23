The other week, Hit-Boy shared the artwork for his first-ever rap album Surf Or Drown, arriving in just a couple of days. It’s packed with exciting collaborations with artists like Dom Kennedy, The Alchemist, Curren$y, and more. Today (March 22), he shared a track with a particularly prestigious guest: Nas.

“The Tide” comes with a video directed by ThirdEyeRaz that watches the rapper pondering at paintings in an art gallery and playing a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden. It reckons with the all-too-common ill fate of rappers: “‘Cause when you make it from the bottom, they gon’ come for your top / Yeah, when you doin’ you, they don’t like that sh*t,” Hit-Boy raps, name-dropping the late PnB Rock and Takeoff.

The pair’s chemistry isn’t surprising; last year, they unleashed their fourth collaboration in three years, King’s Disease III.

About Surf Or Drown, Hit-Boy recently revealed that he did the production for the songs himself.

“I’m literally dropping a whole album next week with me rapping,” he said in an interview with Home Grown Media Group. “I got features on it. It’s produced by me, and a couple of the homies did some little pieces, but it’s a real good body of just what I’m on right now. … It’s gonna be like 11 joints.”

Listen to “The Tide” above.

Surf Or Drown is out 03/24 via Surf Club.