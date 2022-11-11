Nas and Hit-Boy’s King’s Disease trilogy of collaborative albums is finally complete, and to celebrate, they’re bringing all three albums to a special, one-night-only show in New York next year. Naturally, the only venue big or historical enough for such an occasion is the legendary Madison Square Garden, where iconic hip-hop events like The Greatest Rap Show Ever, Jay-Z’s first “farewell” show, and the Watch The Throne Tour took place. The duo announced the show on social media, sharing only the venue and date: February 24, 2023.

King’s Disease III, which dropped today via Mass Appeal, caps an impressive run of four albums in just three years for the new dynamic duo. The series helped Nas, who called Hit-Boy his Quincy Jones (tacitly comparing himself to Michael Jackson, one of the greatest performers of all time), win his first-ever Grammy Award after being shut out at the show for decades and revitalized his perception among hip-hop fans disappointed by his last album, 2018’s Nasir, which was produced by a clearly distracted Kanye West and 2019’s Lost Tapes 2.

In addition to finally finding the perfect production lane for Nas — modern-sounding beats that found a middle ground with the gritty boom-bap of his youth — the three King’s Disease albums and Magic also modernized his collaboration pool, bringing in younger artists like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, ASAPs Ferg and Rocky, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, and YG. However, Nas goes completely solo on the latest edition, which you can listen to here.