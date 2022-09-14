Just weeks before he was shot to death in an apparent robbery attempt, PnB Rock said rappers being robbed was “common” and described a confrontation with LA gangbangers. Appearing on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, Rock and Akademiks discussed what some have called a trend of rappers being murdered in LA, including Nipsey Hussle in 2019, Pop Smoke in 2020, and Drakeo The Ruler in 2021. “It’s more than three [rappers getting robbed],” he asserted. “N****s be gettin’ their sh*t took. It don’t be spoken about… now it’s so common.”

PnB Rock was killed on Monday when a man reportedly accosted him while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken House Of Chicken And Waffles in South Central, demanding he hand over his jewelry while brandishing a gun. Police say there was a struggle, and at the end of it, PnB Rock had been shot. He was pronounced dead less than an hour after the initial shooting was confirmed by credible sources. His passing brought a wave of mourning from the hip-hop community.

In a bitter twist, PnB Rock had told Akademiks during their interview, “I never got robbed, ever in my life. I ain’t gonna say ‘never’ because I don’t like saying ‘never’ — I’m not superstitious — but I haven’t been robbed.”

You can watch the full interview above.