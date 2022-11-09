Nas And Hit-Boy Reveal The ‘King’s Disease III’ Tracklist But Keep Any Features A Secret

Nas and Hit-Boy’s fourth collaboration in three years, King’s Disease III, is out Friday, and the duo has shared the official tracklist. The list includes references to Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones, which might be an apt comparison of the relationship between Nas and Hit-Boy, but doesn’t appear to have any collaborations. While they could be saving those for a later date, it’s also easy to imagine that they are planning for their trilogy-capping release to forego any extraneous voices, giving Nas the opportunity to show out.

If they do have features, it’ll be interesting to see who comes to the table after the first two King’s Disease albums (and Magic) brought in a plethora of surprise collaborators from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Blxst to Don Toliver and Lil Durk. Nas also reunited with The Firm (the original lineup with Cormega instead of Nature) and Eminem, as well as bringing EPMD back together and getting Ms. Lauryn Hill to record her first new track in years.

1. “Ghetto Reporter”

2. “Legit”

3. “Thun”

4. “Michael & Quincy”

5. “.30”

6. “Hood2Hood”

7. “Recession Proof”

8. “Reminisce”

9. “Serious Interlude”

10. “I’m On Fire”

11. “Wtf Smh”

12. “Once A Man, Twice A Child”

13. “Get Light”

14. “First Time”

15. “Beef”

16. “Don’t Shoot”

King’s Disease III is out on 11/11 via Mass Appeal. Get it here.