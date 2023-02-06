Quavo’s ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute Sends Off Takeoff In Style At The 2023 Grammys

In addition to celebrating the albums, artists, records, and songs of the year, the Grammys also offer a chance to look back on the past year and acknowledge those members of the recording industry community who are no longer with us. This year’s In Memoriam segment had a broad range of talent to salute, but the inclusion of Migos member Takeoff is especially tragic. He was only 28 years old when he was fatally shot last year and was just entering a new phase of his career in which he was beginning to receive more recognition for his talent.

A large part of that recognition was the reconfiguration of Migos into a duo-and-one, as Quavo and Takeoff split from Offset to release their own separate joint project, Only Built For Infinity Links. Unfortunately, instead of celebrating the album’s success, Quavo paid tribute to his fallen bandmate (and nephew), performing his new single “Without You,” which was written and released in honor of Takeoff early this year. Backed by the contemporary worship group Maverick City Music, Quavo performed his solemn ode to Takeoff, sending him off in style. Quavo channeled the Phantom of the Opera, with a black half mask that represented the masked pain he’s undoubtedly carrying.

Take Off tribute at the Grammys! pic.twitter.com/hZyTw367pP — Christopher Emeanua (@Cshakazulu) February 6, 2023

Quavo’s tribute to Takeoff 🥺🫶🏾🕊️ pic.twitter.com/scLf1fMfC3 — MAYONCÉ DELAGHETTO 🇭🇹 (@ItsPrettyMaymay) February 6, 2023

You can watch the performance above and check out the full list of Grammy winners here.