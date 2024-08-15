On Wednesday, August 14, Usher postponed his opening night. The tour was scheduled to open with three consecutive shows at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on August 14, 16, and 17.

How Long Is Usher’s Past Present Future Tour Delayed?

“For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans,” Usher posted across his social media accounts. “I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well, which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal.”

He continued, “You’re still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present, and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date, but you’ll also be getting 100% of me. The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start. However, I wouldn’t be the entertainer that I am if I can’t physically give you my best. My team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon. I can’t wait to celebrate this legacy with you. Usher.”

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Usher will go on as scheduled on Friday, August 16. Usher has not said otherwise, so it would seem like opening night will happen on Friday. The rescheduled August 14 date has not yet been announced.

An unnamed representative for Usher confirmed to Variety that Usher “needs time to heal from an unspecified injury.”

