Music’s biggest night, the Grammys, is nearly here. Each year, entertainer’s biggest names gather to bask in their creative greatest. While every ceremony offers its own twists and turns, the 2024 Grammys will undoubtedly be the most interesting, given the expansion of who’s eligible (hello, AI creators) and award categories. So, how many Grammy Award categories are there for 2024?
In total, there are 98 categories for the 2024 Grammy Awards. The most coveted, of course, is Album Of The Year, followed by Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. In June, the organization announced that in the “Big Four” categories, they’ve reduced the total nominees in the respective categories to eight from ten. Another significant change to the categories for the 2024 Grammy Awards includes the addition of three new slots — Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.
View the complete list of categories for the 2024 Grammy Awards below.
Pop & Dance/Electronic Music Field
Best Pop Solo Performance
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Best Pop Vocal Album
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Best Pop/Dance Recording
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Rock, Metal & Alternative Music Field
Best Rock Performance
Best Metal Performance
Best Rock Song
Best Rock Album
Best Alternative Music Performance
Best Alternative Music Album
R&B, Rap & Spoken Word Poetry Field
Best R&B Performance
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Best R&B Song
Best Progressive R&b Album
Best R&B Album
Best Rap Performance
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Best Rap Song
Best Rap Album
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Jazz, Traditional Pop, Contemporary Instrumental & Musical Theatre Field
Best Jazz Performance
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Best Latin Jazz Album
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Best Musical Theater Album
Country & American Roots Music Field
Best Country Solo Performance
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Best Country Song
Best Country Album
Best American Roots Performance
Best Americana Performance
Best American Roots Song
Best Americana Album
Best Bluegrass Album
Best Traditional Blues Album
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Best Folk Album
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Gospel & Contemporary Christian Music Field
Best Gospel Performance/song
Best Contemporary Cristian Music Performance/song
Best Gospel Album
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Best Roots Gospel Album
Latin, Global, African, Reggae & New Age, Ambient, or Chant Field
Best Latin Pop Album
Best Música Urbana Album
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Best Gospel Music Performance
Best African Music Performance
Best Global Music Album
Best Reggae Album
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Children’s, Comedy, Audio Book Narration and Storytelling, Visual Media & Music Video/film Field
Best Children’s Music Album
Best Comedy Album
Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes Film and Television)
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Best Music Video
Best Music Film
Package, Notes & Historical Field
Best Recording Package
Best Boxed/Special Limited Edition Package
Best Album Notes
Best Historical Album
Production, Engineering, Composition & Arrangement Field
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Producer of The Year, Classical
Best Remixed Recording
Best Immersive Audio Album
Best Instrumental Composition
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Classical Field
Best Orchestral Performance
Best Opera Recording
Best Choral Performance
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Best Classical Compendium
Best Contemporary Classical Composition