Music’s biggest night, the Grammys, is nearly here. Each year, entertainer’s biggest names gather to bask in their creative greatest. While every ceremony offers its own twists and turns, the 2024 Grammys will undoubtedly be the most interesting, given the expansion of who’s eligible (hello, AI creators) and award categories. So, how many Grammy Award categories are there for 2024?

In total, there are 98 categories for the 2024 Grammy Awards. The most coveted, of course, is Album Of The Year, followed by Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. In June, the organization announced that in the “Big Four” categories, they’ve reduced the total nominees in the respective categories to eight from ten. Another significant change to the categories for the 2024 Grammy Awards includes the addition of three new slots — Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.

View the complete list of categories for the 2024 Grammy Awards below.