For weeks, the music was divided after a way of AI-generated songs began circling online. Rappers such as Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne verbalized that they weren’t in the least bit worried. However, things quickly took a turn when The Recording Academy, the organizers behind the Grammys, announced that these works would be eligible for awards during the 2024 season. At the center of these landmark decision is a viral AI track using Drake and The Weeknd’s programmed vocals.

Although the song “Heart On My Sleeve” has been removed from streaming platforms, rumors began circulating that it had been submitted for a highly sought-after Gramophone trophy consideration. Grammy’s CEO Harvey Mason, Jr., fanned the flames by telling The New York Times on September 4 that it did meet the eligibility requirements. But today (September 8), Mason took a moment to clarify his original statement.

“I’m sorry, but I have to clear up some of this bad and really inaccurate information that’s starting to float around. This version of “Heart on My Sleeve” uses AI voice modeling that sounds like Drake and The Weeknd, it’s not eligible for Grammy consideration. Let me be extra, extra clear, even though it was written by a human creator, the vocals were not legally obtained, the vocals were not cleared by the label or the artists, and the song is not commercially available, and because of that, it’s not eligible,” Mason remarked to The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued, “I take this [AI] stuff very seriously. It’s all complicated, and it’s moving really, really quickly. I’m sure things are going to continue to have to evolve and change. But please, please, do not be confused. The Academy is here to support and advocate and protect and represent human artists, and human creators, period.”

Musicians such as Meek Mill and Grimes have responded relatively positively to the track. Drake, on the other hand, hasn’t been as approving. In April, when a fan recreated Ice Spice’s song “Munch” using Drake’s voice (via AI software), he immediately declared his disdain for it. The next Grammy Award ceremony isn’t set to take place until next year, so there’s no telling what the future has in store.

