How To Livestream The Grammys 2024 Nominations Announcement

In just a few days on November 10, artists like Kim Petras, Jeff Tweedy, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and more will be uniting to unveil the nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards. Given that fans have been waiting to see if their favorites will get a nod in any of the major categories, they also might be wondering how to livestream the announcement.

Here’s what to know.

On that day, fans will be able to watch the Grammy nominees get revealed through a stream that will run on both YouTube and their official website here. The ceremony will start by announcing the general and then select categories.

According to Billboard, this year the awards show is limiting the number of nominees in categories like Album Of The Year and more down to just 8. (It used to be up to 10.) Rounding out the general awards are Song Of The Year; Record Of The Year; Best New Artist; and now, the added Producer Of The Year; Non-Classical; and Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical.

The Grammy nominations pre-show will start at 10:45 a.m. ET. At 11, the livestream event will then kick off and will run until 11:25 a.m. ET. For those who miss the stream, the nominees will be posted online immediately after it finishes.

Then, the 2024 Grammy Awards will be held on February 4, 2024, where the winners will be revealed.