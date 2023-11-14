Rolling Loud California 2024 will kick off the outdoor live music season next year. Today (November 14), the organizer of the multi-day event announced the full lineup, which includes headliners Nicki Minaj (March 15), Post Malone (March 16), and Lil Uzi Vert (March 17). So, how much are tickets for Rolling Loud California 2024?

On the official Rolling Loud website, one-day passes are not listed for the 2024 California installment. Instead, only three-day packages are shown. The lowest cost option is the 3-day general admission pass. This option starts at $299. Next is the 3-day general admission+, which starts at $449. The 3-day VIP package runs for $599, whereas the 3-day VIP + munchie pack retails for $799.

Each package has different perks and varying age restrictions. Both general admission packages start at 16 years old. The VIP passes start at 18 years old.

Presale for Rolling Loud California 2024 begins on November 16 at 10 a.m. Pacific. The general public sale of tickets will start on November 17 at 10 a.m. Pacific. Find more information here.

Other notable acts slated to perform during Rolling Loud California 2024 include YG, Tyga, PartyNextDoor, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Tecca, Sexyy Red, Suicideboys, Summer Walker, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller, Ski Mask The Slump God, Chief Keef, NLE Choppa, 03 Greedo, Luh Tyler, Bones, Flo Milli, and Uproxx cover star Kaliii.

