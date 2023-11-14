Rolling Loud California always brings it with the festival lineups, and now we know that this is true for 2024 as well. The Los Angeles-based fest announced its 2024 lineup today, and headlining are Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Also featured on the poster are YG & Tyga, PartyNextDoor, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Tecca, Sexyy Red, Suicideboys, Summer Walker, Big Sean, Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller, Ski Mask The Slump God, Chief Keef, NLE Choppa, 03 Greedo, Luh Tyler, Bones, Flo Milli, Pi’erre Bourne, Kaliii, Mozzy, Sukihana, and plenty of others.

Additionally, there’s one name on the poster that’s been blurred out, so expect that announcement to be made at some point before the festival’s run from March 15 to 17, 2024 at Inglewood’s Hollywood Park Grounds.

RL CALIFORNIA 2024 PRESALE THU, 11/16 @ 10AM PT ON SALE FRI, 11/17 @ 10AM PT RSVP for first access to tickets + a chance to win free tickets before they go on sale. 👉 https://t.co/PsLzA2nUuz pic.twitter.com/A0W2FNpUXl — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) November 14, 2023

For those looking to attend, pre-sale passes will be available starting November 16 (this Thursday) at 10 a.m. PT, while passes will be available beginning the next day, November 17, at 10 a.m. PT. The link for both of those is here. That site also has helpful links for securing hotel accommodations as well as parking passes, although as of this post, the link to book parking is not yet active.

