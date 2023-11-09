During a recent stop on Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape Tour, they took some time to address the crowd — with a sweet speech, and an even more exciting announcement: that their next album, Luv Is Rage 3, is coming soon.

“As long as I got respect from y’all, that’s all that matters,” Lil Uzi Vert said. “You know how many people in this sh*t used me, disrespected me, that stole my whole style when I never gave a f*ck? As long as I got y’all, we gonna keep this sh*t going.”

“All I ever wanted was respect,” they added. “I never wanted to be the richest person in the world. I never wanted to have the biggest diamonds. None of that. I just wanted all respect. So, I’mma keep rocking for now, and Luv Is Rage 3 is on the way.”

Just this summer, Uzi dropped their album, Pink Tape — but is keeping very busy to have even more new music scheduled. “You know I only drop Luv Is Rage when my heart is hurting. It’s about that time. But you know, right now,” they previously teased during a September festival set.

Check out the video of Lil Uzi Vert’s announcement below.

Lil Uzi Vert confirming Luv Is Rage 3 is on the way. He said he wanted to put all his heart into the album and thanked fans for being with him even when he wasn’t at his best #pinktapetour pic.twitter.com/uNTfgP4Ynm — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) November 9, 2023

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.