Beyoncé’s Birthday Request Reportedly Increased Some Etsy Stores’ Silver Outfit Sales By 200%

Beyoncé’s Adidas deal may not have been as lucrative as expected, but the pop queen still has the power to mobilize her massive fan base to change a company’s fortunes almost at a whim. In 2020, her lyrical shout-out sent aspiring entrepreneurs to OnlyFans en masse, and more recently, she reportedly raised some Etsy stores’ traffic by as much as 400% after making a very specific birthday request.

As the Houston singer nears the end of her Renaissance Tour, she asked the fans to turn her remaining dates into a shimmering display with silver outfits to celebrate Virgo season. “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night, everybody mirroring each other’s joy,” she wrote on Instagram.

Fans have enthusiastically complied. According to TMZ, chrome-colored outfits on the e-com site’s network of handmade apparel shops are selling out across the platform. One company that makes sequin fans reported a 200 percent increase in sales in addition to the aforementioned 400% traffic bump.

Meanwhile, another retailer, Radiancy Designs, said its traffic quadrupled with 80% coming from Renaissance Tour-related search keywords. From this writer’s own experience over the weekend, even brick-and-mortar shops on LA’s popular Melrose shopping strip have been advertising their shiniest silver vestments in anticipation of the Renaissance Tour’s arrival later this week. So, good luck getting ready — although Beyoncé’s Amazon merch is still available!