It wouldn’t be a WORLD tour if it just did Europe and North America, now would it? Eagle-eyed Beyhive fans spotted a social media post that suggests that the next region due for a Beyoncé takeover is South America.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour has been a spectacle from day one — from the over-the-top looks that have since become internet legend to Megan Thee Stallion practically bursting with excitement to perform their hit song “Savage” at their Houston hometown show. With just one dates remaining after Wednesday night’s concert in New Orleans (Sunday at Kansas City will be the final stop), it looks like the Renaissance World Tour is all wrapped up… or is it?

Is Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance Tour’ Going To South America Soon?

According to a screenshot from Beyoncé fan account Ticketmaster’s Chile Instagram profile posted a cryptic image of a MacOS document folder titled “Eventos Ticketmaster 2024_Final” with a very purposefully chosen music tag: Beyoncé’s “America Has A Problem” remix with Kendrick Lamar. The song has since been removed but the post remains. Its caption reads, “Let’s start planning for 2024 🔥 If you knew the names this folder has 👀! What would you give to open this file 🔐?”

It’s hard to tell if the fan account’s screenshot is 100 percent legit, but let’s say that it is; it wouldn’t be surprising for Beyoncé to have a couple of stops planned in places like Brazil, where her fanbase is as fervent as anywhere else. Meanwhile, we’re sure the Beyhive would love to get a look inside that folder for confirmation their fave is headed to South America. For now, we’ll just have to speculate while waiting for an official announcement — but I’d be willing to bet one is coming sooner rather than later.