Nick Cannon Is Already Working On His Second Decade Of Children With The Mother Of His Late Son Zen

If it seemed that Nick Cannon was on a one-man mission to personally populate a small town before, it certainly looks like he’s well on his way now that Alyssa Scott has announced she’s pregnant with his 11th child, just two months after announcing the impending completion his first decade with model Brittany Bell. Scott was the mother of Cannon’s seventh child Zen, who died from brain cancer last year at five months old. The newly announced pregnancy marks Scott’s third.

Naturally, the news stirred the Twitter town square to rousing debate as fans inserted congratulations, jokes, and even political commentary into the discussion. “So a guy, like Nick Cannon, can have twelve or more kids with different women without being told he needs a vasectomy but a woman can’t have an abortion if she wants one,” noted one user. “tell me again how that’s fair??” Another commented, “Nick Cannon having 4 women pregnant at the same time is disgusting.”

As for Cannon himself, he joked last spring about wanting to get a vasectomy, but it’s clear he has yet to follow through. He also joked that these kids are eventually going to have to start paying for themselves. You definitely gonna see some Cannons on the screen and hear their music,” he said. “I’m going to have to recoup some of this. So they gonna be some talented babies.”

