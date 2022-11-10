Nick Cannon 2022
Nick Cannon Has Baby Number 12 On The Way And The Internet Is Having A Field Day With Overpopulation Jokes

Staff Writer

This week, we learned that Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th child. If you’re counting at home, this would count as Cannon’s fourth baby announcement of 2023. Heck, the third announcement was just last week! This seems par for the course for a guy who said he’s been “f*cking like crazy” as of late. Baby number 12 is with Abby De La Rosa, who is also the mother of their one-and-a-half-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion Cannon.

So now that Nick Cannon is working on filling the bench of his already two whole starting basketball lineups, the internet has got jokes. Because of course. We’ve gathered some of our favorite gags thus far. Beginning with the straightforward cracks, like a user who said, “Nick Cannon gonna build himself a fanbase one way or another,” and someone calling on Joe Biden to “stop Nick Cannon.”

But the #brands are getting in on the fun too (Are you surprised?) European budget airline Ryanair is counting the money they stand to make, “When Nick Cannon books the family holiday to Europe.”

NFL commentator and former QB Robert Griffin III got creative with his joke.

Someone else tried to imagine what Cannon FaceTiming all of his kids would look like.

Gotta get a Jordan meme in there for good measure.

A club in San Francisco seems to think there might be a shortage of tickets to their next gig whenever Cannon’s kids turn 21.

But alas, there can only be one winner in this game. And here it is:

