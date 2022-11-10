This week, we learned that Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th child. If you’re counting at home, this would count as Cannon’s fourth baby announcement of 2023. Heck, the third announcement was just last week! This seems par for the course for a guy who said he’s been “f*cking like crazy” as of late. Baby number 12 is with Abby De La Rosa, who is also the mother of their one-and-a-half-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion Cannon.

So now that Nick Cannon is working on filling the bench of his already two whole starting basketball lineups, the internet has got jokes. Because of course. We’ve gathered some of our favorite gags thus far. Beginning with the straightforward cracks, like a user who said, “Nick Cannon gonna build himself a fanbase one way or another,” and someone calling on Joe Biden to “stop Nick Cannon.”

Nick Cannon gonna build himself a fanbase one way or another https://t.co/Xn6zaq9M3q — Meatbag (@meatbag4k) November 10, 2022

What is Joe Biden's plan to stop Nick Cannon https://t.co/WSNQ2GnoR1 — liset🎃 (@lisetgarcia_) November 10, 2022

But the #brands are getting in on the fun too (Are you surprised?) European budget airline Ryanair is counting the money they stand to make, “When Nick Cannon books the family holiday to Europe.”

Us when Nick Cannon books the family holiday to Europe https://t.co/zAjnf6aVEb pic.twitter.com/WJstWC8HaI — Ryanair (@Ryanair) November 4, 2022

NFL commentator and former QB Robert Griffin III got creative with his joke.

How many kids does NIck Cannon have? pic.twitter.com/5HXY6VfOUK — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 3, 2022

Someone else tried to imagine what Cannon FaceTiming all of his kids would look like.

Gotta get a Jordan meme in there for good measure.

Genghis Khan: "My DNA lives on in over 16 million people!" Nick Cannon: (expecting his 12th child) pic.twitter.com/3KtALH1AsK — Joshua Gale (@joshuagale75) November 10, 2022

A club in San Francisco seems to think there might be a shortage of tickets to their next gig whenever Cannon’s kids turn 21.

Y’all better get your tickets before Nick Cannons kids turn 21. He’s got enough to sell out the whole club 😅 — 1015sf (@1015sf) November 10, 2022

But alas, there can only be one winner in this game. And here it is: