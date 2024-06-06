The 2024 NBA Finals tip off on Thursday, June 6, in Boston as the Boston Celtics host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1. Drake is not competing for the Larry O’Brien Trophy, but he remains undefeated in being sports-adjacent at all times. Stay tuned for his inevitable bet placed on Stake.
How To Buy Drake’s OVO And ESPN 2024 NBA Finals Varsity Jacket
According to Billboard, Drake and his October’s Very Own (OVO) brand partnered with ESPN to produce exclusive 2024 NBA Finals-branded varsity jackets, which will become available to US customers on Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. ET through the OVO app.
Billboard also relayed specific product details, as excerpted below.
“Combining the worlds of sports, music, and fashion, the heavy-duty OVO x ESPN jackets are sure to be a collector’s item. Only 175 were produced in total, and they’re priced at $698 retail.
The 2024 NBA Finals and October’s Very Own logos pop off the sharp jacket’s breast plates with a golden outlining. The sleek sleeves are fitted with premium leather and feature the NBA On ESPN logo while the back contains a combination of the signature OVO owl and ESPN trademark emblem. Inside the jackets are also embroidered with the specific number of the model out of the 175 made.”