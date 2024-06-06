How To Buy Drake’s OVO And ESPN 2024 NBA Finals Varsity Jacket

According to Billboard, Drake and his October’s Very Own (OVO) brand partnered with ESPN to produce exclusive 2024 NBA Finals-branded varsity jackets, which will become available to US customers on Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. ET through the OVO app.

Billboard also relayed specific product details, as excerpted below.