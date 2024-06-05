Drake has found himself at the center of another confusing AI conversation, except this one probably won’t prompt legal action from Tupac Shakur’s estate like “Taylor Made Freestyle” did. Earlier this week, Snowd4y posted “Wah Gwan Delilah” featuring Drake — or claiming to feature Drake, at least — on SoundCloud. Drake posted the song on his Instagram Story, further clouding whether the song is real or AI-generated.

Regardless, it exists. And Plain White T’s have thoughts.

On Wednesday, June 5, Plain White T’s posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing the band reacting to “Wah Gwan Delilah.” The video is captioned, “The T’s were too stunned to speak…” In the 42-second video, lead singer Tom Higgenson can’t suppress his displeased facial expressions. He bobs along to the familiar instrumentals but shakes his head before saying, “That’s not Drake. It’s crazy that everybody thinks that it’s real. It seems like it’s very obvious. I don’t know, but it’s cool. Whatever.”

If you haven’t yet figured it out, “Wah Gwan Delilah” is a cover of Plain White T’s “Hey There Delilah,” the band’s biggest hit that peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2007. To really drive home the early-2000s of it all, Higgenson has confirmed that the song was inspired by a real girl named Delilah whom he kept in touch with through AOL Instant Messenger.