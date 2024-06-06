Drake and Metro Boomin don’t seem to particularly like each other. That’s putting it mildly. In summary, Metro and Future’s We Don’t Trust You track “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar ignited a rap war (“beef” doesn’t feel intense enough) between Drake and Lamar, including myriad diss tracks between Drake and Lamar and Metro’s “BBL Drizzy.”

So, while the 2024 NBA Finals will feature the Boston Celtics against the Dallas Mavericks, it has also incidentally become a roundabout sparring ground for Drake and Metro Boomin.

According to Billboard, Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) and ESPN partnered to produce 175 exclusive varsity jackets for the 2024 NBA Finals. The black-and-gold jackets will become available for purchase in the US on Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. ET on the OVO app.

Meanwhile, Metro Boomin posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he will star in a commercial during Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals on ABC. Metro Boomin could have done the funniest thing ever and feature “BBL Drizzy” as the commercial’s song, but instead, the 30-second clip is soundtracked by “Runnin Outta Time” from We Don’t Trust You.

shot a cool commercial for the @NBA finals on @ABC!

game 1 tomorrow!!! 🏆🔥🏆🔥🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/TWAG9gECD8 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) June 5, 2024

Shortly after the album dropped, LeBron James was spotted rapping along to “Like That” during the Los Angeles Lakers’ pre-game warmups. Metro Boomin expressed his appreciation for James on X, and now, he can also technically claim to have made it further in the 2024 NBA Playoffs than James’ Lakers.

Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 6, airing on ABC from Boston’s TD Garden.