Then, Rocky popped out on the 2025 Met Gala carpet with a stylish sneak peek of their collaboration. Now, the collection is out for all fashionable folks to grab. Continue below to learn more about the Ray-Ban x ASAP Rocky “Blacked Out” eyewear collection and how to buy it.

Back in February, ASAP Rocky was announced as Ray-Ban’s inaugural creative director . For the weeks following, the “ Tailor Swif ” rapper and luxury eyewear company kept their lips sealed about the venture. Ray-Ban’s president Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio’s only promised that what’s to come would reinforce “the brand’s values of innovation, pioneering spirit, and courage.

How To Buy The Ray-Ban x ASAP Rocky “Blacked Out” Eyewear Collection

To kick off his tenure, ASAP Rocky decided to dig into the Ray-Ban archives. The “Blacked Out” eyewear collection features a reimagination of three classic Ray-Ban designs: the Mega Wayfarer, Mega Clubmaster, and Mega Balorama. Each of the sunnies are available in the company’s sleek ultra black sheer polish and custom AWGE “tattoo.”

The Mega Wayfarer, which retails for $282, offers customers two nose fit options (high bridge and low bridge). Then there is the Mega Clubmaster (53-21), which also retails for $282, is ideal for wider faces gives wears an added flare due to its gold accents and rim trims. Lastly, there’s the Mega Balorama (size 63-19), a design focused on elegant frame lines, is a universal fit containing subtle gold accents. The Mega Balorama glasses also retail for $282.

The Ray-Ban x ASAP Rocky “Blacked Out” eyewear collection is available now on Ray-Ban’s official website, Ray-Ban stores, and select EssilorLuxottica retailers (which Sunglass Hut locations). Find more information here.