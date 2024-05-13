How To Buy Tickets For Childish Gambino’s ‘The New World Tour’

Tickets go on sale starting May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also an artist pre-sale fans can sign up for as well as an American Express pre-sale as well for North American, Australian, and select UK dates. The start times of pre-sales very depending on the location, so learn more information about tickets on the tour website.

Find the full list of tour dates below.

Childish Gambino 2024 & 2025 Tour Dates: The New World Tour

08/11/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *

08/12/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

08/14/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

08/15/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

08/17/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

08/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

08/20/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

08/21/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

08/23/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

08/24/2024 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Arena *

08/26/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

08/27/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

08/29/2024 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *

08/30/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

09/01/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/02/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

09/04/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

09/05/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *

09/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

09/08/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

09/10/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

09/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

09/13/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

09/14/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *

09/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

09/18/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

09/19/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

09/21/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/23/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

09/24/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

09/25/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

09/27/2024 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

09/29/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

10/02/2024 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

10/03/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/31/2024 — Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena #

11/02/2024 — Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum #

11/04/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #

11/06/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena #

11/08/2024 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum #

11/10/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena #

11/12/2024 — Prague, CZ @ O2 arena #

11/13/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena #

11/19/2024 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena #

11/21/2024 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #

11/23/2024 — Brussels, BE @ ING Arena #

11/24/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

11/26/2024 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #

11/28/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #

11/30/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 #

12/01/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 #

12/03/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena #

12/05/2024 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #

01/28/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #

02/01/2025 — Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre #

02/04/2025 — Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena #

02/07/2025 — Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena #

02/11/2025 — Perth, WA @ RAC Arena #

* with Willow

# with Amaarae