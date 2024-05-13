It’s happening: After teasing The New World Tour last month, Donald Glover has officially announced the new Childish Gambino tour. It kicks off this summer, so here’s what to know about getting tickets.
How To Buy Tickets For Childish Gambino’s ‘The New World Tour’
Tickets go on sale starting May 17 at 10 a.m. local time. There’s also an artist pre-sale fans can sign up for as well as an American Express pre-sale as well for North American, Australian, and select UK dates. The start times of pre-sales very depending on the location, so learn more information about tickets on the tour website.
Find the full list of tour dates below.
Childish Gambino 2024 & 2025 Tour Dates: The New World Tour
08/11/2024 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *
08/12/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *
08/14/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *
08/15/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *
08/17/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
08/18/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
08/20/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *
08/21/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
08/23/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
08/24/2024 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Arena *
08/26/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
08/27/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
08/29/2024 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *
08/30/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *
09/01/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *
09/02/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *
09/04/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *
09/05/2024 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *
09/07/2024 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *
09/08/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
09/10/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *
09/11/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
09/13/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *
09/14/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *
09/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *
09/18/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *
09/19/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *
09/21/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
09/23/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
09/24/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
09/25/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *
09/27/2024 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
09/29/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *
10/02/2024 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
10/03/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *
10/31/2024 — Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena #
11/02/2024 — Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum #
11/04/2024 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena #
11/06/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena #
11/08/2024 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum #
11/10/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena #
11/12/2024 — Prague, CZ @ O2 arena #
11/13/2024 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena #
11/19/2024 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena #
11/21/2024 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #
11/23/2024 — Brussels, BE @ ING Arena #
11/24/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #
11/26/2024 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #
11/28/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #
11/30/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 #
12/01/2024 — London, UK @ The O2 #
12/03/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena #
12/05/2024 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #
01/28/2025 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #
02/01/2025 — Brisbane, QLD @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre #
02/04/2025 — Sydney, NSW @ Qudos Bank Arena #
02/07/2025 — Melbourne, VIC @ Rod Laver Arena #
02/11/2025 — Perth, WA @ RAC Arena #
* with Willow
# with Amaarae