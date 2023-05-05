Music

Marshmello And Brent Faiyaz Go On A Spooky Excursion Through The Woods In Their ‘Fell In Love’ Video

Marshmello and Brent Faiyaz have teamed up for a new heartbreak anthem — only this time, Faiyaz is doing the heartbreaking. Over a simple, rolling, percussive beat produced by Marshmello, Faiyaz reminds someone of his intentions and insists that it wasn’t his fault that she got her heartbroken.

“You ain’t fall in love with me / You fell in love with the man I could be / You ain’t fall in love with me / You fell in love with your vision of me,” sings Faiyaz on the song’s chorus.

Elsewhere in the song, Faiyaz notes that while he considers himself a kind person, he isn’t responsible for the way anyone else feels.

“I can ease your mind if you goin’ through somethin’ / That don’t mean I can cure depression / I free my night if you wanna do somethin’ / But I’m takin’ your direction,” he sings.

In the song’s accompanying visual, Faiyaz is seen going on a drive in the woods with a young woman. They park the car and hang out in the woods for a bit, and while he is protective of the woman, he reminds her not to get her hopes up, in terms of romance.

You can see the “Fell In Love” video above.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×