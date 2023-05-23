Zedd spiced up his Ultra Miami set by bringing out Ice Spice in March. More recently, he made a cameo in Disney+’s The Muppets Mayhem. Both of those 2023 feats pale in comparison to what happened during his 2023 EDC Las Vegas set last weekend.

According to the festival’s official website, Zedd was scheduled to perform at the Kinetic Field on Saturday, May 20, from 1:48 a.m. to 3:03 a.m. — so, technically, Sunday, May 21 — which is a strangely specific set time, even for a DJ. It’s almost reminiscent of the unpredictability of when someone is born.

“I heard someone gave birth at the stage DURING MY SHOW,” Zedd tweeted on Tuesday, May 22, with the mind-blown emoji. “Can someone pls help me find the person? I’d like to reach out!”

In short order, someone on Twitter named Cristina Celis replied with a photo of the newborn and the simple confirmation, “It was me.”

“CONGRATS!!!!! So happy you’re both healthy and that I had the honor to be the soundtrack,” Zedd tweeted back with a red heart emoji.

A quick trip to Celis’ profile provides the full backstory across four tweets:

“Thank you @PasqualeRotella was able to enjoy 1 1/2 days of @EDC_LasVegas. Went into early labor during @Zedd set on Saturday and had to leave. Had a beautiful baby girl. She’s a premie but is doing amazing. She wanted to have fun with us at the festival. sad we are missing day 3 but super happy to have our baby girl safe happy and healthy with us. Thank you to the first aid team for all your help, you were all super helpful and caring. This was going to be our last EDC for the next couple of years. Can’t wait to show our little raver the ways lol. “And can’t wait to take her to a show as soon as we can and know it’s safe thank you again for everything @EDC_LasVegas please help get this to @PasqualeRotella so he can see how great full [sic] we are for everything. Also, after the support and suggestions from the rave community we decided to change her middle name to Daisy. Thank you all again and can’t wait to come back to the rave scene in a while now going to live stream my boys.”

