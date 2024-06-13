Bonnaroo , one of the country’s tentpole music festivals, is back, as it launches today (June 13) and runs through to June 16. There’s good news if you don’t happen to find yourself in Manchester, Tennessee this weekend: Select performances will be livestreamed.

How To Livestream The Bonnaroo 2024 Festival

The festival stream will be available to Hulu subscribers starting today through to June 16. More information is available on Hulu’s Bonnaroo page, where you can also sign up for a free trial if you’re not currently a subscriber.

Artists whose performances will be streamed include Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chappell Roan, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Thundercat, Khruangbin, Faye Webster, Reneé Rapp, and plenty more.

Check out the full day-by-day livestream schedule below. All times are CT and the channels for the performances are noted in parentheses.

Bonnaroo 2024 Livestream Schedule For Thursday, June 13

7:05 p.m. — Matt Maltese (1)

7:55 p.m. — Durand Bernarr (1)

9:00 p.m. — Pretty Lights (Set 1) (1)

10:40 p.m. — Pretty Lights (Set 2) (1)

12:30 a.m. — BigXthaPlug (1)

1:30 a.m. — GWAR (1)