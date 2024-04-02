Here Are The Bonnaroo Set Times For 2024

Bonnaroo 2024 is approaching, as the annual festival is set to kick off on June 13. In anticipation of that, organizers shared the day-by-day set times today (April 2), so check out the highlights and beyond below.
Bonnaroo 2024 Set Times For Thursday, June 13
Things kick off relatively slowly on Thursday, although there’s still plenty to look forward to: Pretty Lights takes the What Stage at 9 p.m., Nation Of Language will hit This Tent at 7:45, and Militarie Gun will also be at This Tent at 11:15.
Bonnaroo 2024 Set Times For Friday, June 14
Taking over the What Stage are Khruangbin at 8:45 and Post Malone at 11, the Which Stage will host Maggie Rogers at 9:45 and T-Pain at 12:30 a.m., This Tent will see Interpol at 9:45 and The Mars Volta at 12:30 a.m., and performing at That Tent at 12:45 a.m. will be Thundercat.
Bonnaroo 2024 Set Times For Saturday, June 15
Red Hot Chili Peppers will be at the What Stage at 10:45, Diplo will take over The Other Stage at 12:30 a.m, the Dashboard Confessional Emo Superjam at 8:15, and Idles will close out That Tent at 12:45 a.m.
Bonnaroo 2024 Set Times For Sunday, June 16
On the final day, the What Stage will host Megan Thee Stallion at 7:15 and Fred Again.. at 9:30, Which Stage will see Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit at 8:15, Four Tet will hit The Other Stage at 5, Taking Back Sunday will take over This Tent at 7:45, and Joey Badass will be at That Tent at 8:30.
Find the full day-by-day set times below or here.
