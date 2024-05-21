In recent days, Apple Music has been gradually revealing its list of the top 100 albums of all time. As of this post, the list has been unveiled up to No. 11 ( Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, by the way). As for what else is in the rankings so far, here’s what to know about where you can learn more.

How To See Apple Music’s Top 100 Albums Of All Time List

Apple Music has been sharing newly revealed list entries on their social media pages, so to get updates in your feed, check out Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). There’s also a dedicated webpage that has the full list, so find that at 100best.music.apple.com.

As tends to happen in these situations (by design, presumably), the list has sparked some debates online. For example, some have noticed that the list does not currently include any works by artists like Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Lauryn Hill, Mariah Carey, and Michael Jackson, and they’re wondering which of those artists will end up having a presence in the upcoming top 10.

Meanwhile, Apple Music (and other streaming platforms) could end up paying higher rates to artists in the near future: In March, two congressmen introduced the Living Wage For Musicians Act.