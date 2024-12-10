With J. Cole’s beloved mixtapes finally available on streaming services, the “Port Antonio” rapper has shifted his nostalgic focus to his earlier studio albums.

Next week (December 16), J. Cole will celebrate the anniversary of 2014 Forest Hills Drive project with a one-night-only concert at Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately, not every J. Cole supporter was able to secure a ticket to the forthcoming show (including me). During the concert’s presale, the Ticketmaster queue reached upwards to 142,000 people. While J. Cole’s manager, longtime friend, and Dreamville co-founder Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad promised more tickets are on the way, there is another solution for all interested parties.

Today (December 9), Hamad confirmed that the ‘Forest Hills Drive 10th Anniversary’ show will be livestreamed for free on their Inevitable website. However, there is a catch. “2014 Forest Hills Drive show at MSG will be live streamed for free on [Inevitable],” read the announcement.

The post went on to detail the conditions, stating: “For members of the Inevitable community and Chase Cardholders.”

So, you you previously purchased the Inevitable audio series featuring Cole and Hamad or any of the anniversary releases of 2014 Forest Hills Drive (whether on vinyl, CD, or digital) you are in the clear. If you haven’t and want to access the stream, you might want to head over to the online shop now.

J. Cole’s ‘Forest Hills Drive 10th Anniversary’ concert is scheduled for December 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Find more information here.