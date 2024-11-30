Over the past few weeks, J. Cole has treated fans new and old to the mixtapes (The Come Up, Vol. 1, The Warm Up, and Friday Night Lights) that launched his career. But the “She Knows” rapper hasn’t forgotten about his early studio albums.

Yesterday (November 29), J. Cole announced a special one-night-only concert to commemorate his third studio album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive. On December 16, lovers of the project or die-hard J. Cole supporters will gather for the “Forest Hill Drive 10th Anniversary” show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

With the holiday season will underway, the performance, which is presented by Chase and produced by Live Nation, has a special offer for limited tickers. Similar to J. Cole’s “Dollar and A Dream” shows, 2,014 tickets will be made available for $1. But, those tickets will only be made available in-person and limited to one ticket per person.

In addition to the performance, J. Cole has released a 2014 Forest Hills Drive (10 Year Anniversary Edition) vinyl and CD each contain four unreleased bonus tracks (“Home Soon,” “Die Together,” “Judgement Day,” and “Winter Wonderland”). Find more information here.

The presale for “Forest Hill Drive 10th Anniversary” will kick off on Monday, December 2 at 10 a.m. Eastern for Chase credit and debit cardholders. The artist presales is also scheduled for the same time. On Wednesday, December 4 at 10 a.m. Eastern the general sale will launch. Find more information here.