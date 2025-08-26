Spotify Playlists Are Now Transferrable To Apple Music: Here’s How

Despite its cultural ubiquity, Apple’s products have never really been all that user-friendly. Consider how long it took Apple to adopt the RCS messaging standard, making it easier for Apple users to finally send and receive secure messages and media from non-Apple users. Then, there’s the fact that it took a literal law to force Apple to embrace USB-C chargers instead of the 8-pin Lightning standard they pioneered.

Well, it looks like the successes of those advances have finally convinced Apple to get with the times in other areas, as well. Today, the tech giant announced that it will finally allow Apple Music users to import their Spotify playlists. Maybe now those year-end lists will finally match. Here’s how:

The recently revamped Music settings menu now includes the option to “Transfer Music from Other Music Services.” You’ll need to sign in to those other services, so have your passwords handy. It’ll likely take a bit for Apple Music to find matches in its own library, and judging from past experiences moving lists from Spotify to Tidal and vice versa, it probably won’t be a perfect process, but Apple’s anticipated that, adding a “Some Music Needs Review” alert. This will present you with close matches and allow you to save them in place of the missing tracks.

You can find more info, including detailed instructions, on Apple’s Help page.

In other news, Spotify is also rolling out a new feature: messaging, which will likely go over like a lead balloon.