For those looking to access their Apple Music Replay from January 2024, here’s what to know.

Apple Music subscribers were in for a treat, as the streaming platform put out a new monthly recap feature of their popular feature Apple Music Replay . The first one dropped for January 2024, allowing people to see who their top artists were, as well as their top song and album picks. It is sort of like Spotify Wrapped or Apple Music’s year-end Replay but on a month-to-month basis.

How To View Apple Music Replay For 2024

To access the Apple Music Replay, users can find their individualized stats by visiting replay.music.apple.com. This should direct you to both Apple Music if you’re on a Mac, or to the app on your phone, allowing you to then view who and what you listened to the most. (You also must be signed in to receive the feature.)

Much like external sites like Last.FM, which tracks how many times you listen to a particular artist or song, Apple Music has now added how many minutes a user played each of their specific top picks.

Considering the January replay arrived at nearly the end of February, it might be on a bit of a varied schedule in terms of when they choose to release the user recaps.

Below, find some reactions from users who discovered their January 2024 stats from Apple Music Replay.