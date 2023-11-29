Spotify takes the headlines every year when users receive their annual Wrapped stats. However, considering Apple Music dropped their “Replay” lists for users a few days ago that display essentially the exact same stats, it has created a divide between those who swear allegiance to their chosen streaming path. On social media, users have been not holding back on the memes either.

One user, who was on Apple Music’s side it seems, compared the platform to HBO. And Spotify, well, was Netflix.

apple music = hbo

spotify = netflix

deezer = sbt — patatati (@thatimassa) November 29, 2023

Another stepped in to support Spotify, using the Real Housewives Of Atlanta video reaction, where Kandi notoriously accuses Porsha of making things up. “People are really on here trying to say Apple Music is better than Spotify,” they captioned.

people are really on here trying to say apple music is better than spotify pic.twitter.com/OJnEfUqqtk — womensbasketballfan (@womensbasketb12) November 29, 2023

Spotify users also felt that the Apple Music crowd, since they already got their Replays earlier this week, shouldn’t be posting their recaps today. This is the Wrapped’s to shine.

apple music users trying to join in on the fun with their ramshackle ass Replay screenshots… begone outsider!!! — 𓆩✧𓆪 (@ultrapunched) November 29, 2023

when you see someone posting their apple music stats on spotify wrapped day pic.twitter.com/IsOWyCEecd — EFCY quetzali ⋆*✩ (@sznbread) November 29, 2023

its spotify wrapped day, put your apple music replay screenshots down pic.twitter.com/6N5D2fGO35 — ken (@24hrken) November 29, 2023

And then there are those who, for some reason, don’t have Apple Music or Spotify — but they do have YouTube Music or another streaming service in 2023. They feel even more left in the dust of the conversation.

Me, being the only who, solely, uses Tidal for music, as my Timeline is full of Spotify and Apple Music wrap ups pic.twitter.com/uCIGazguXs — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) November 29, 2023

Me (tidal user) on Spotify wrapped day pic.twitter.com/VltMcQ0FN1 — Nowhere Man IMAGINE (@atomictortoise2) November 29, 2023

Continue scrolling to enjoy some more memes about the Apple Music Replay versus Spotify Wrapped debate.

spotify wrapped will give you a planet that aligns with each of your top genres or something meanwhile apple music replay is just like here donkey — a (@aspringhaze) November 29, 2023

Tidal and Apple Music users on Spotify Wrapped day. pic.twitter.com/IiPUShtZxV — John Danek \ Infinighost (@jjdanek) November 29, 2023