Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), Elon Musk is well familiar with sharing memes that aren’t particularly funny, or may have once been somewhat amusing during an earlier internet age. Yesterday (September 14), for example, he posted a side-by-side image of the vintage Success Kid meme and a photo of Thanos, holding his fist up in a similar position, captioned, “Remember this kid? This is him now. Feel old yet?”

The years really fly by pic.twitter.com/cDauJh1erS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2023

X users responded with similar memes, some of which got laughing emoji responses from Musk. He liked one of them so much that he re-shared it himself: A similar “Feel old yet?” side-by-side of Ice Cube and a glass of water. Ice Cube saw an opportunity to go after Musk and took it: He responded with a meme of his own, featuring a side-by-side of the now-former Twitter logo and a literal dumpster fire. It’s captioned, “Remember Twitter? This [is] it now, feel stupid yet?”

Ice Cube isn’t the only musician to express criticism over how Musk is running X. Dionne Warwick was recently asked about Musk’s decision to remove the ability to block users on X and she responded, “I have yet to speak to that young man and I intend to because I am not quite sure what he’s doing or if he knows what he’s doing. So until that happens, I’ll reserve my answer to that question.”