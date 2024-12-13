Most Swifties will never get to be on a Taylor Swift music video set. So, Swift has celebrated her birthday today (December 13) by giving her fans the next best thing: a bunch of behind-the-scenes footage.

Swift has shared a number of behind-the-scenes videos today, from the sets of her videos for “Karma,” “I Can See You,” “Fortnight,” “Bejeweled,” “Anti-Hero,” and “Cardigan.” Aside from seeing Swift in her directorial element, they videos are a great look at Swift working with her famous collaborators: Appearing in the new clips are Ice Spice, Post Malone, Haim, Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff, Joey King, Taylor Lautner, Presley Cash, Ethan Hawke, Josh Charles, Pat McGrath, Dita Von Teese, Mike Birbiglia, John Early, and Mary Elizabeth Ellis.

Note that these are different from previous behind-the-scenes videos Swift has shared, like a “Fortnight” one she unveiled back in June. That one’s worth revisiting, though, assuming you’d like to see Post Malone being wowed by the marvels of a typewriter’s functionality.

There might be more to come (one of the behind-the-scenes “Anti-Hero” videos was uploaded as this post was being written), so find the videos above and below, and/or check Swift’s YouTube channel.