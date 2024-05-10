Ice Spice is back! Earlier this year, the Bronx native announced she is gearing up to release her hotly anticipated debut album, Y2K. Tonight (May 10), she has finally shared some new music. Her newest single, “Gimmie A Light,” offers some early aughts nostalgia.

“Gimmie A Light” features a sample of Jamaican dancehall artist Sean Paul’s 2002 hit, “Gimme The Light” — an ode to dancefloors and weed. Ice’s single comprises of the same energy, with a bit of a modern twist.

“Hot boxin’ the V, like, give me a light / Fat ass so the pants fit tight / Took her man, I’m gettin’ him right / Big knock, like, why would I fight?,” Ice raps on the song’s chorus.

Over the past year, Ice has been rumored to be in a beef with fellow rapper Latto. Back in January, Ice released “Think U The Sh*t (Fart) which was thought to be aimed at Latto, to which Latto replied with “Sunday Service,” the video for which was filmed in Latto’s old neighborhood.

But now, it appears Ice isn’t fazed by any rumored feuds. Elsewhere in the song, Ice raps “No, I don’t got any opps / Like, why would I beef with a flop?”

You can listen to “Gimme A Light” above.