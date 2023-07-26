Ice Spice has the summer on lock. With a song on the Barbie soundtrack, as well as a feature on a Taylor Swift single, the Bronx rapper is inescapable this year. Now, hot of the release of her Like…? (Deluxe) EP, Ice has shared the music video for her viral new single, “Deli.”

As its title suggests, the video features Ice and her crew dancing in a deli. The bodega appears to be closed down, as Ice and friends twerk on counters, stack up cash, and party it up without a care in the world.

Shortly after, Ice steps out to a crowd ready to greet her with much fanfare.

Perhaps this part of the video was inspired by real life. In an interview with Guardian, Ice revealed that she finds herself living a more clandestine life as she’s adjusted to fame.

“I’ll be thinking that I’m low-key, but then people start to notice – and once one person notices, people start to form a crowd and then I be getting a little overwhelmed,” she said. “…That’s the biggest thing to adjust to in real life – not being able to be outside as myself as much. I more gotta be, like, hiding a little bit.”

You can watch the “Deli” video above.