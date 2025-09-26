Ice Spice is ready to make a second run at the crown, returning for a new bid for radio dominance with “Baddie Baddie.”

This time around, RiotUSA utilizes a sample of M.I.A’s “Bad Girls” to give Ice another NY drill backdrop for her to boast over. “And I back up a yacht / I’m still gettin’ paid off of ‘Deli’,” she brags. “I got some bitches for all of the bros / And we on the way to go T up the telly.”

The song is Ice Spice’s second new single of the month, after she teamed up with her former archrival Latto for “Gyatt.” Isis setting aside her differences with the former foe suggests not only some maturing as a person, but also possibly a shrewdness about drawing attention ahead of announcing the follow-up to her debut album, Y2K!.

She was certainly already working on a new project shortly after its release, brushing off the lukewarm reception for her first official album.

In the meantime, she has begun expanding her portfolio, landing a short role in Spike Lee’s new movie Highest 2 Lowest alongside ASAP Rocky (she basically plays herself, but hey, it’s a credit in a Spike Lee picture, that looks good on a CV). But she knows where her bread is buttered, and she could be ready to go in.

You can listen to “Baddie Baddie” above.