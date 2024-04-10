Spike Lee and Denzel Washington‘s first four movies together are: Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man. Pretty good track record! They will soon start working on their fifth collaboration with help from one of the most in-demand rappers out there: Ice Spice.

Variety reports that Ice Spice has joined the cast of High and Low, Lee’s English-language reinterpretation of the Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller of the same name. This will be the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper’s acting debut, unless you count her recent appearance on Hot Ones, which you should. She suffered for her art.

“I didn’t ever really like see myself being a rapper,” Spice said on Hot97’s Ebro in the Morning in 2023. “I always wanted to be an actress. That was like, my first passion.”

Apple Original Films, which partnered with A24 on the “Spike Lee joint,” shared a photo of the filmmaker and Washington on X to announce that production has begun on the project. “No. 5 now in production,” it reads.

No. 5 now in production pic.twitter.com/H3hB0U4bLi — Apple Original Films (@AppleFilms) April 10, 2024

Lee’s High and Low does not currently have a release date, but it will be released theatrically by A24 before a global launch on AppleTV+. You can watch the original film on Max.