Ice Spice has had a pretty busy day so far, announcing the release date of her long-awaited debut album Y2K, and now, the dates for the accompanying tour, which will include several festival appearances overseas throughout July and 17 dates in the US through July 30 and August. The “Think U The Sh*t” rapper, also released her new single, “Gimmie A Light,” last month, will be hitting New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, and more on her cross-country trip, finishing up in Miami Beach on August 31. Her album Y2K will release just before she returns to the US, on July 26. Cash Cobain, whose breakout song “Fisherrr” Ice Spice remixed, will join her as opening act.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale on June 7 at 10 AM local time, with a Citi presale beginning today at 1 PM local time. You can see the tour dates below and find more information here.
Ice Spice 2024 Tour Dates
07/04 — Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival^*
07/05 — Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival^*
07/07 — Vienna, Austria @ Rolling Loud Europe^
07/11 — Costinesti, Romania @ Beach, Please! Festival^*
07/12 — London, UK @ Wireless Festival^
07/13 — Frauenfeld, Switzerland @ Openair Frauenfeld^*
07/18 — Dour, Belgium @ Dour Festival^*
07/30 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/01 — Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
08/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
08/04 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/06 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/09 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
08/11 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
08/13 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
08/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/17 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
08/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
08/21 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *
08/23 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
08/25 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory Deep Ellum *
08/26 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
08/31 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater