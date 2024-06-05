Ice Spice has had a pretty busy day so far, announcing the release date of her long-awaited debut album Y2K, and now, the dates for the accompanying tour, which will include several festival appearances overseas throughout July and 17 dates in the US through July 30 and August. The “Think U The Sh*t” rapper, also released her new single, “Gimmie A Light,” last month, will be hitting New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, and more on her cross-country trip, finishing up in Miami Beach on August 31. Her album Y2K will release just before she returns to the US, on July 26. Cash Cobain, whose breakout song “Fisherrr” Ice Spice remixed, will join her as opening act.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on June 7 at 10 AM local time, with a Citi presale beginning today at 1 PM local time. You can see the tour dates below and find more information here.