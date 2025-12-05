Although Ice Spice is known primarily for her preference for sample-driven, upbeat drill tracks, her latest single makes her desire to expand her creative palette clear. “Thootie” finds Ice flexing her creative muscles, employing a hyperactive dembow beat and rapping in Spanish for the first time alongside fellow Dominicana Tokischa.

Naturally, the video is a colorful affair, in which Ice, Toki, and their girls throw some culo at a backyard party while enjoying ice pops, Helado de Batata, while hyping each other up. The video was also shot in the Dominican Republic, heightening the authenticity.

“This was a fun record for me,” she explained. “It’s the first-time people are actually hearing me speak or rap in Spanish, and it was fun to show another side of who I am, and it’s even more special that I got to do it with Toki. We went to the Dominican Republic to shoot the video last month, and it was a vibe. I definitely felt at home.”

Ice Spice has been on a bit of a run of late; her recent releases include Baddie Baddie, Pretty Privilege, and Big Guy, from the new SpongeBob movie, Search For SquarePants. In expanding her musical range with “Thootie,” she makes it clear that her second project will be a big step up from her first.

Watch Ice Spice’s “Thootie” video featuring Tokischa above.