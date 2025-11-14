At 25 years old, Ice Spice is squarely (heh) within the age range of the cohort that grew up on SpongeBob SquarePants (and did!). So, it’s probably a dream come true that she gets to participate in the soundtrack for the upcoming film, The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants. Her contribution? “Big Guy,” a bouncy track that samples dialog from the titular sea sponge, celebrating going from a “little guy” to … well, you get it.

So far, there’s no context for the line, but the song allows for Ice to make plenty of references to the long-running cartoon. “Ain’t a jellyfish, but I’m the catch,” she boasts in one line. In another, she name-checks SpongeBob’s driving instructor: “I blow bubbles so big like Mrs. Puff.” It isn’t the most lyrical track, but then again… it’s for a SpongeBob movie. Y’all want Nas and Eminem?

Meanwhile, in the video, Ice rides an underwater roller coaster (which may have something to do with the sample, from what I can tell), and appears as an animated fish in the cartoon’s signature style — complete with the iconic orange curls she wore when she first started her career.

Although it’s for a side project, “Big Guy” is part of a larger stretch of new songs released by Ice Spice that suggest a follow-up to her debut album Y2K could be coming sooner rather than later. In October, Ice released “Baddie Baddie,” followed in early November by “Pretty Privilege.” Prior to that, she teamed up with former foe Latto for “Gyatt,” so she’s definitely been in the studio lately.