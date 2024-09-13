Ice Spice’s NSFW ‘Popa’ Video Is Basically A Strip Club Commercial

While Ice Spice’s debut album Y2K! didn’t exactly set the world on fire, it’s generally agreed that the standout song is “Popa.” Naturally, that’s the latest song from the project to get the music video treatment, and the video is, well, basically a strip club commercial. There are lots of G-strings and BBLs and pretty much everybody is twerking for most of its two-minute, 40-second runtime. Don’t watch it at your desk, is what I’m saying here.

Even though some fans weren’t too high on Y2K!, Ice herself pretty much shrugged off any negativity and said she’s ready to start working on a follow-up — which is, really, the right attitude to have. If people are going to make up rumors that you’re addicted to diabetes medication for weight loss, it’s best to ignore them, put your head down, and keep working. And if people say they’re only here for the “visuals?” Give ’em what they want.

Ice Spice and her entire generation have come to prominence under a truly ridiculous amount of scrutiny. That she’s able to shake it off, stick to her guns, and continue to deliver is something to admire, even if you don’t always agree with the content.

You can watch the “Popa” video above.