Every year, the IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) shares its Global Artist Chart, which ranks the biggest-selling artists of the previous year. In 2024, it was Taylor Swift who topped the ranks. The latest chart is out now (as Billboard notes) and for 2025, it was once again Swift. This is Swift’s sixth time topping the ranks, now having done so in 2014, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. (It was BTS who interrupted her streak in both 2020 and 2021.)

Rounding out the top five are Stray Kids, Drake, The Weeknd, and Bad Bunny. Other notable entries include Morgan Wallen as the highest-ranking country artist at No. 7; Sabrina Carpenter ranking as the best-selling female artist besides Swift at No. 8, Tyler, The Creator making the top 20 for the first time at No. 12; and Linkin Park as the biggest American rock act at No. 16 (ahead of them are Japanese rockers Mrs. Green Apple at No. 13). Returning to the 2025 chart after missing out in 2024 are Lady Gaga at No. 10, Ed Sheeran at No. 18, SZA at No. 19, and Justin Bieber at No. 20.

Check out the full top 20 below.