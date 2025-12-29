2025 was full of huge music stories: the Oasis reunion, AI music, Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, and so on. As far as what was popping off on social media, that falls more in the pop sphere.

Per data collected on Wikipedia and accurate as of December 24, the most-like Instagram post from an American musician shared in 2025 comes from Taylor Swift, as her and Travis Kelce’s engagement announcement has over 37.6 million likes. Also on the list are photos from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding, which garnered 24.6 million likes.

The year’s most-liked post overall comes from Indian singer Kishore Mondal, a video of him singing the song “Jeene Laga Hoon.” Also at the top are an Insta360 video of a toddler walking, Lionel Messi’s visit to Camp Nou, Druvam Kalasamithi’s reel of a wedding entrance, and of course, Mary and Promise’s video of a dog doing chores.

Gomez recently spoke about Blanco’s hesitance to start dating her, saying, “We spoke for two hours and I asked him to hook me up with anybody that he knew that was cute, and he was like, ‘Oh, we do these things, like, dinner nights. You should come.’ And next thing you know, we’re dating. But, he was terrified in the beginning ’cause he was like, ‘It’s work and it’s complicated and people are going to get mad,’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t give a sh*t, kiss me.’”