As the precautionary nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus dragged on, more and more people — artists and “civilians” alike — turned to alternative sources of income. One of those sources was the content subscription site OnlyFans, which is known primary for sex-related content and even received a shout-out from none other than Beyonce on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix. While both artists were invited by the platform to create accounts, they have since declined, but now one of their fellow recording artists is showing how to make hay from OnlyFans’ business model without showing off the goods.

New Orleans rapper 3D Na’Tee may not be a household name or have any Billboard charting songs, but she’s built an extensive career independently releasing music and finding innovative ways to directly market it to fans. Like many independent artists, she saw her performance money slow up in the wake of COVID precautions and so took to OnlyFans as a way to supplement her income from other revenue sources like real estate and merchandise sales. Now, her account rests in the top 10 percent of OnlyFans accounts — and she has yet to create any sexual content.

Instead, Na’Tee provides business and financial advice for fans, including advice on investing and working independently in the recording industry, access to new music, including a new album executive produced by local pop-and-R&B star PJ Morton (of Maroon 5 fame), and early glimpses at her Monday Morning Exercises freestyles, which she’s been doing for a few years taking beat suggestions from fans as a way of staying sharp lyrically.

The rapper explained how her business model led to the success of her account in a video posted to her Instagram thanking her subscribers and previewing her content. “I got a slew of emails thanking me for the information I dropped on there,” she wrote. “The first video I walked y’all through how to apply for a business line of credit and a $1000 grant (you don’t have to pay grants back). Several people applied and got the money.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.