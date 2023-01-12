Iggy Azalea went scorched-earth when The Athletic‘s Tashan Reed tweeted in October, “The combination of Allegiant Stadium trying to make BBQ and Iggy Azalea performing at halftime is gonna make me depressed.” After Azalea completed her performance at halftime between the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans, she replied, “f you think you’re depressed now I’ll spare you the tears you’d cry knowing what my paycheck was to come and jiggle a lil ass.”

The humorous exchange might have been an appetizer for what Azalea has in store for us this Friday, January 13.

Earlier this week, Azalea was asked when she’s planning on dropping new music. “Music?… summer,” she tweeted back. “Scandalous sh*t?… Friday.”

We haven’t heard from Azalea since 2021’s aptly titled album The End Of An Era, which she implied at the time would be her final musical output. However, last August, she changed her mind.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” Azalea tweeted on August 8, 2022. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”

More recently, Azalea opened on Pitbull’s Can’t Stop Me Now Tour and reportedly sold her master recordings and publishing catalog for “an eight-figure sum.”