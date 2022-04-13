Playboy Carti revealed a lot during his interview in XXL. Ahead of his upcoming album Music, the “Magnolia” rapper touched on his friendships with other rappers like Lil Uzi Vert, his elusive nature, and being a father.

“I’m a father,” he said.”You know what I’m saying? You know how it is having kids. I just got responsibilities. I pay a lot of bills. I take care of a lot of people. I take care of my mom. I take care of my family. I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son. There’s a lot of people I take care of. So, it’s like, I gotta keep doing it.”

Since the interview’s publication, the aforementioned baby mom, rapper Iggy Azalea has taken to Twitter, seemingly dismissing his claims that he takes care of her.

“Take care of me? Lmaooooo let’s not get carried away now,” said the “Fancy” rapper in a now-deleted tweet.

This isn’t the first time Azalea has called Carti’s presence as a father into question. In 2020, she took to social media to say Carti had missed the birth of their son, Onyx, to play video games.

“I had onyx alone completely cause he was my only visitor approved with Covid,” she said in a now-deleted tweet. “We lived together at that time.”