It’s kind of wild to look back and realize that Iggy Azalea has had a longer rap career than anyone could have foreseen back when everyone was yelling at her over her “blaccent” (resurrected recently due to her “I Am The Strip Club” video) and making fun of that less-than-legible festival freestyle. But, all things eventually end, and for the last year and a half, the Australian rapper, who had her biggest hit in 2014 with “Fancy,” has been recording End Of An Era, her final album which dropped today. In a new interview with Billboard, Iggy explains why now felt like the right time to issue her swan song.

“I’ve been putting out projects for the last decade, which is a long time to professionally do anything,” she reflects. “Most people move up in their career or job chain slightly, and mine’s been the same for 11 years. I’m getting to a space where I feel that there’s not much new perspective I can bring to what I’m doing… at least not that I’d be comfortable with the world hearing.”

She also has some thoughts about how she’d like her career to be remembered. “I guess I would just like to be remembered as a trailblazer,” she hopes. “I experimented a lot with sounds, so remember me as someone not afraid to try new things and experiment — someone who brought fun and ridiculousness and escapism to the world… All I wanted to do was create a universe for some kid sitting at home and help them imagine themselves in the world of my videos. That’s the legacy I want for myself.”

End Of An Era is out now on Empire. You can listen to it here.