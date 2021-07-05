Friday saw the premiere of Iggy Azalea’s new “I Am The Strip Club” video, and the visual quickly generated controversy over Azalea’s look in some part of the video. She faced accusations of “blackfishing,” which Urban Dictionary says “involves artificial tanning (spray tanning and tanning booths) and using makeup to manipulate facial features in order to appear to have some type of Black African ancestry.” Following the video’s release, Azalea took time to address criticisms on social media.

On Twitter shortly after the video was shared, she wrote, “Imagine being so upset about a black wig, somehow the same foundation color and tan I’ve had for years now (with no issue) Is now such a problem you have to pull up an image of me from 7 years ago when I didn’t like to tan. the desperation.” She added in another tweet, “I’m the same color as the other white dancer in the room and not anywhere close to the color of the black dancers. People will say ANYthing to try and cancel me and it’s actually kinda funny to watch people so worked up over a black wig and Smokey eye.” She then wrote, “I’m the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights. It’s the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey eye and different wig.”

Azalea went on to reiterate her points and call the blackfishing accusations “ridiculous and baseless,” writing, “I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless. I’m wearing a shade 6 in armarni foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years. It’s the same shade in every music video since sally Walker. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue.”

A couple days after that, on the 4th Of July, she followed up, “To everyone showing me love: Thankyou for dedicating your day to me & helping me promote, I love you! To everyone showing me hate: Thankyou for dedicating your day to me & helping me promote, I love you!”

Check out Azalea’s tweets on the subject below.

😹😹😹🙄🙄🙄

Imagine being so upset about a black wig, somehow the same foundation color and tan I’ve had for years now (with no issue)

Is now such a problem you have to pull up an image of me from 7 years ago when I didn’t like to tan. 🥴 the desperation. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 2, 2021

Exactly.

I’m the same color as the other white dancer in the room and not anywhere close to the color of the black dancers.

People will say ANYthing to try and cancel me and it’s actually kinda funny to watch people so worked up over a black wig and Smokey eye. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 2, 2021

I’m the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights.

It’s the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey eye and different wig.

Just ignore them, who cares?

Let em talk. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 2, 2021

I mean anyone online trying to reach and create an issue because I wore a black wig.

Don’t even start. 😹 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 2, 2021

Exactly, the internet stay trying to read into shit that’s really not that deep. Those people is anyone that has a problem with the fact I wore a black wig and performed in a dimly lit room but have nothing to say about the same makeup in other scenes…

not hard to understand 🤷‍♀️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2021

I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless.

I’m wearing a shade 6 in armarni foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years.

It’s the same shade in every music video since sally Walker.

Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2021

I don’t see an issue with

Sally Walker, started, fuck it up,

Sip it, Brazil or any other look in this music video being spoken about in that way.

It’s the same fondation, so anyone who wants to reach can go ahead – y’all (weirdos online to clarify) love to do that, continue! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2021

Honestly! Thankyou.

Fucking hell.

It’s always an issue, when it’s ME.

I mind my business – just leave me be.

Ppl on here love to twist what I do and say and it’s pointless. It changes nothing about my life. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2021

This is the color I wear, it’s on the arm color of a tan white person.

I’m not wearing crazy dark makeup at ALL.

Everyone in the club scene looks darker, it’s a club scene!

I’m sick of ppl trying to twist my words or make shit a problem when all I’ve done is try a hair color. pic.twitter.com/CGQIOQiWGD — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2021

Love you and don’t worry, I promise nonsense on the internet is something I’m very used to.

People picking at me is expected.

It genuinely does not change my day. https://t.co/G7HuclndWp — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2021