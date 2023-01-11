The iHeartRadio Music Awards are set to return to Los Angeles in March. The awards ceremony will celebrate their 10th anniversary on Monday, March 27. Today (January 11), iHeart has announced the nominations, with Lizzo, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift in the lead for the most nods. Each of the artists have eight nominations, in categories like Artist Of The Year, TikTok Bop Of The Year, and more.

“It’s been a great year for music with so many inspiring hits, we can’t wait to celebrate these artists and songs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards,” Tom Poleman, President and Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, said in a statement. “Our annual awards show is one of the best in the industry at celebrating the power of music. This year’s show will once again entertain fans with incredible performances and special collaborations, it will be the year’s must-see event.”

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Artist Of The Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Drake

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Justin Bieber

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group Of The Year

AJR

Black Eyed Peas

Blackpink

Silk Sonic

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Parmalee

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best Collaboration

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

“Cold Heart” – Elton John & Dua Lipa

“Half Of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone feat. Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“One Right Now” – Post Malone & The Weeknd

“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

“Unholy” – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

“Wait For You” – Future feat. Drake & Tems

“You Right” – Doja Cat feat. The Weeknd

Best New Pop Artist

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Jax

Nicky Youre

Steve Lacy

Country Song Of The Year

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan

“Half Of My Hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

“The Kind Of Love We Make” – Luke Combs

“Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

Country Artist Of The Year

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Country Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Cody Johnson

Elle King

Elvie Shane

Priscilla Block

Afrobeats Artist Of The Year

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

Hip-Hop Song Of The Year

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd & GloRilla

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Girls Want Girls” – Drake ft. Lil Baby

“Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

“WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems

Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year

Drake

Future

Kodak Black

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

B-Lovee

GloRilla

Latto

Nardo Wick

SleazyWorld Go

R&B Song Of The Year

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“Free Mind” – Tems

“Hrs And Hrs” – Muni Long

“I Hate U” – SZA

“Smokin Out The Window” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

R&B Artist Of The Year

Blxst

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Muni Long

SZA

Yung Bleu

Best New R&B Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

Tems

Alternative Song Of The Year

“Black Summer” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Edging” – Blink-182

“Enemy (from the series Arcane League Of Legends)” – Imagine Dragons

“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush

Alternative Artist Of The Year

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Twenty One pilots

Weezer

Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock)

Beach Weather

BoyWithUke

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Turnstile

Wet Leg

Rock Song Of The Year

“Black Summer” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Patient Number 9” – Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck

“Planet Zero” – Shinedown

“So Called Life” – Three Days Grace

“Taking Me Back” – Jack White

Rock Artist Of The Year

Ghost

Papa Roach

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Three Days Grace

Dance Song Of The Year

“Cold Heart” – Elton John & Dua Lipa

“Escape” – KX5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 ft. Hayla

“Heaven Takes You Home” – Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance

“Hot In It” – Tiësto & Charli XCX

“I’m Good (Blue)” – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Dance Artist Of The Year

Anabel Englund

Joel Corry

SOFI TUKKER

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of The Year

“El Incomprendido” – Farruko/ Víctor Cárdenas/ DJ Adoni

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“Me Porto Bonito” – Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone

“Moscow Mule” – Bad Bunny

“Provenza” – Karol G

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Farruko

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

“Cada Quien” – Grupo Firme feat. Maluma

“Cómo Te Olvido” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

“Si Te Pudiera Mentir” – Calibre 50

“Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex” – La Adictiva

“Ya Supérame” – Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Grupo Firme

La Adictiva

Best New Latin Artist

Blessd

Kali Uchis

Quevedo

Ryan Castro

Venesti

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“abcdefu” – GAYLE

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan

“Glimpse Of Us” – Joji

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

“N95” – Kendrick Lamar

“Pushin’ P” – Gunna feat. Future, Young Thug

“Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

“Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the Cast of Encanto